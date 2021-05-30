NMD Council recognise 33 inspirational individuals

Council Chairperson Hosts Civic Recognition Award Ceremonies Across District Electoral Areas

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Laura Devlin hosted a series of Civic Recognition Award ceremonies across each of the seven District Electoral Areas (DEAs) on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 May 2021, when 33 inspirational individuals from across the district received a Civic Recognition Award.

The Awards are designed to honour individuals and organisations who in their own unique way are wonderful ambassadors for Newry, Mourne and Down district.

Speaking after the award ceremonies Councillor Devlin said, “I speak on behalf of the Council and the community when I say we are immensely proud of the remarkable people who were recognised over the last two days. I was delighted to recognise outstanding achievements, with such a diverse range of accomplishments.

The Civic Awards provide me as the Chairperson of Council with the opportunity to officially thank the unsung heroes in our district for all their hard work and commitment. I wish everyone continuing success in their respective fields. You are excellent ambassadors for Newry, Mourne and Down and contribute greatly to our district, which I am proud to represent as Chairperson.”

ENDS

Enquiries should be forwarded to the Press Office

Telephone: 0330 137 4006

Email: marketing@nmandd.org

Slieve Gullion DEA Civic Award Recipients:

1.Caring Coins

2.Lislea Community Association

3.Philomena Treanor

4.Bessbrook District LOL

5.Roisin Murtagh

6.Naomh Pádraig Dromanin Tí GAC

7.Niall Murray

Newry DEA Civic Award Recipients:

1. Ewan Morgan

2. Gervaise McCartan

3. Killean/Edentupper

4. Michael O’Neill

5. Malachy Maguire

Crotlieve DEA Civic Award Recipients:

1. Theresa Campbell

2. Declan McChesney

Mournes DEA Civic Award Recipients:

1. Charlie Thomson

2. Leslie Campbell

3. Darra McAnulty

4. Graham Crory

5. Janet Cunningham

6. Melanie Nolan

7. Newcastle Fire Dept

8. P J McClean

9. Kathy Black

Slieve Croob DEA Civic Award Recipients:

1. Sarah Mitchell

2. Noreen Keown

3. Eimear Murray

Downpatrick DEA Civic Award Recipients:

1. Mary Rogan

2. Paul O’Shea

3. Downpatrick Community Collective

Rowallane DEA Civic Award Recipients:

1. Lawrence Murphy

2. James Savage

3. Kilmore St. Vincent de Paul