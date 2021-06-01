£425,000 road improvement scheme for Rathkeel Road, Ballymena

A £425,000 resurfacing scheme for the B94 Rathkeel Road will commence on Monday, June 7.

The scheme, extends from the junction with Deerfin Road for approximately 3.4km North to a point approximately 275m North of Lisnahilt Road Junction and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 9

Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure on Rathkeel Road from Monday, June 7 until Friday, July 9 (Monday to Friday 7.00am to 8.00pm).

During these times a diversion will be in operation via Caherty Road and Deerfin Road (and vice-versa). The road will be open at the weekends.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com