Quad bikes and trailer stolen

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following a burglary in the Drumcrow Road area of Glenarm on Monday 29th March.

It was reported that at some time between 3am and 6:30am on Monday morning, a farm building in the area was entered and two quad bikes and a trailer taken.

One of the quads is believed to be a red Honda 450CC and the other is a yellow Suzuki 80CC type bike.

We are appealing for anyone who has information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 210 of 29/03/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.