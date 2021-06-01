Errol Thompson named new council chairperson

OMAGH town councillor, Errol Thompson, has been unveiled as the new chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Under the D'Hondt system, the DUP representative will take over from Erne North councillor, Diana Armstrong, of the UUP, who had held the role since December. Ms Armstrong assumed the position following the resignation of party colleague, Chris Smyth.

In his address, Mr Thompson said to be appointed the district's chairperson was a great honour.

“I would like, firstly, to express my thanks to my party colleagues who have entrusted the role of chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to me for the incoming year. It is a great honour for the arty, and for me personally to be the first Democratic Unionist party councillor nominated to the post, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of the district as chairman," he said.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my wife Elaine, my family circle, and friends, for all their support since first becoming a councillor in June 2010.!

Mr Thompson previously held the role of chairman of the legacy Omagh District Council between 2012 and 2013.

"Looking forward, I am committed to ensuring that the council, as a civic authority, provides strong leadership and support to the business, voluntary, and community sectors, to ensure that the district’s recovery from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic is strong, and more importantly, sustainable into the future," he added.

"To achieve this I am looking forward to working with our chief executive, Alison McCullagh, directors, Kim McLaughlin, Celine McCartan, and John Boyle, heads of service, officers and staff.

"One of my key priorities as chairman will be to work with a range of stakeholders to maximise the potential of the district.

"With the recent easing of restrictions and the continued roll-out of the vaccination scheme, it is my wish that there are better days ahead for us all.

"I would like to publicly thank the huge number of volunteers and frontline services workers in all sectors, who have done so much to keep our communities going in the face of the Covid-19 [andemic. Your efforts have been truly inspirational.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the outgoing chair and vice-chairman, Councillor Diana Armstrong and Councillor John Coyle, on doing such a wonderful job in their respective roles, in what were extremely challenging times, and I will endeavour to build on their work, and represent all residents to the best of my ability.

"I look forward to working with you all over the next year in a positive and constructive manner.”