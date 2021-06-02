Emma and Jessica's skydive for Children's Hospice

FRIENDS Emma Henry and Jessica Quigg are doing a sponsored skydive to raise money for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice!

On July 17 they team up with the Wild Geese Club, near Garvagh, and do their jump for the very worthwhile charity.

Emma, a former pupil at Cullybackey College, and former Coleraine Grammar pupil Jessica, both cannot wait to take to the air.

“We are both very excited about doing the skydive. But now that word is out about us doing it, the feeling is so much more real,” outlined 20-year-old Emma.

It was after a girls’ holiday, when the duo completed the Tallest and Fastest roller-coaster in Europe, and thought the adrenaline rush was not enough, that they decided to go one further and tackle the skydive.

A few weeks ago the Guardian reported that Emma had taken on the role of Schools Youth and Liaison Officer within the Ballymena NI Support Group.

Now she and colleague Jessica (21) are counting down the days to their skydive.

“We would both greatly value your support and any donations would be greatly appreciated,” said Emma, who has been a hospice volunteer for the past three years.

Donations can be given directly to them or via their JustGiving Page – hhtps://www.

justgiving.com/fundraising/

emmaandjessicaskydive

The Children’s Hospice, the only service of its kind in Northern Ireland, cares for over 370 babies, children and young people each year at their dedicated Children’s in-patient unit and in the local community through their Specialist Community Nursing Team.

Their work also extends to families, supporting them from the point of diagnosis right through to the grieving period after bereavement.

Due to the current restrictions, only close friends and family can come and watch the jump in July.

However, Emma and Jessica will keep everyone updated if more can attend.