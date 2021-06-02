Enniskillen set to host Country Stars!

A HOST of Ireland's top country music stars are all set to appear on the upcoming Country Music Drive-In weekend which will take place at Stuarts Car-park on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen on Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12, with a stellar line-up that includes Robert Mizzell, Patrick Feeney, Jim Devine, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney, Paul Kelly, Boxcar Brian, Joe Moore, Ritchie Remo and Aidan Quinn.

Event promoter, James McGarrity, said: "We staged a number of similar events at the venue very successfully and safe last year and there was great public interest in more live music events as we all have missed it so much since the pandemic began last year, so we are delighted with the fantastic line-up of artists set to appear at the venue which is ideally set-up for an event of this nature. It will be a great weekend of live music which patrons will be able to enjoy whilst adhering to the guidelines at the given time."

Tickets for this fantastic weekend of Country Music are now on sale from the following links: Friday, June 11 - https://www.wegottickets.com/event/513959

Saturday, June 12 - https://www.wegottickets.com/event/513960 .

"There will be on site motorhome parking available and attendees can use portable seating beside there vehicles. So folks get the Stetsons ready as all country roads are Enniskillen bound this June," added James.

For more information visit www.jmgmusicgroup.com