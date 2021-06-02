Fire at Council store 'deliberate'

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Email:

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

Police have appealed for information, following the report of a fire at a council store in the Albert Basin area of Newry around 6pm on Friday 28 May.

Sergeant Cathy MacDonald said: “As the building is used only as a storage facility, there were no staff present at the time of the incident. We believe that the fire was started deliberately, with significant damage caused to the roof and interior.

“A police investigation is ongoing and I would ask anyone who saw unusual or suspicious activity in the area on Friday morning or afternoon, to get in touch with police on 101, quoting the reference number 1641 of 28/5/21.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130