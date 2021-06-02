Local beaches cleaning up

KEEP Northern Ireland Beautiful is delighted to announce that 26 beaches and marinas across the country have achieved standards of excellence at their annual Beach and Marina Awards.

Among them, many on our very own north coast.

“The past year has restricted our ability to travel and meet people, yet we are fortunate to have such great local blue spaces right on our doorstep," explained Ian Humphreys, Chief Executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, organisers of the annual Beach and Marina Awards.

"All of us can be rightly proud of this beautiful place we call home but behind every one of these special places are dedicated key workers whose effort all year round keeps these blue spaces in such excellent condition.

"These awards are a small way of saying thank you and recognising that we have so much to be proud of in our community," he added.

