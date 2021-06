NO further Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in Mid-Ulster in the past week, with the total still standing at 206.

A total of 99,673 first vaccine doses and 63,713 second doses have been distributed in the Southern Trust area, which takes in the Dungannon borough.

A total of 113,935 first doses and 69,607 second doses have been given out in the Northern Trust, which takes in the Cookstown and Magherafelt districts.