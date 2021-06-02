PARKING enforcement to return to pre-Covid levels

PARKING enforcement to return to pre-Covid levels

PARKING enforcement is to return to pre-Covid levels at towns in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster, the Department for Infrastructure has announced.
It was scaled back in response to the latest lockdown from January 2021, with DfI saying a small team of traffic attendants was retained during that time.
Parking enforcement is provided by NSL Services Group, which furloughed approximately 70% of its staff in response to reduced requirements.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said penalty charge notices for all on-street parking and bus lane offences will recommence from the beginning of June.

Full story in this week's Courier

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130