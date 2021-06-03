£1.1m boost for Antrim Forum

The council has unveiled plans for a new state-of-the-art fitness facility at the Antrim Forum.

With an investment of around £1.14million, it is anticipated that the new modernised fitness facility will open in spring 2022.

The major refurbishment will include the latest fitness technology, incorporating a mixture of cardiovascular and resistance machines, a world class strength and conditioning area, as well as a functional training zone.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery said it was ‘fantastic news’ for residents.

“Antrim Forum is a very popular leisure centre, so I am delighted we are able to upgrade these facilities and offer our members something MORE.

“Our other leisure centres have also received major investment over the last number of years, so this capital project will also contribute to our ongoing commitment in helping our residents get MORE Active, MORE Often. I look forward to visiting the leisure centre once the works are complete.”

This follows the recent investment of £100k in fitness suite improvements in the Valley Leisure Centre.

Much more Local Antrim news in this week's Antrim Guardian

OUT NOW AT YOUR LOCAL RETAILER. ALSO AVAILABLE AS AN EPAPER AT OUR DIGITAL NEWS STAND (SEE LINK BELOW)

Click here for Digital ePaper