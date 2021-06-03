BANK HOLIDAY BEDLAM AT LOUGH SHORE PARK

FOOTAGE has emerged of youths jumping on the top of a police car and stamping on it - as officers dispersed a larger crowd at Antrim Lough Shore over the Bank Holiday weekend.

At least three males were observed jumping on the roof and bonnet of the vehicle, who onlookers said were part of a much bigger group who were causing a nuisance at the beauty spot.

One of the teens (shown in the middle of the car’s roof in the picture, left), dressed in black football shirt and shorts, can be seen stamping on the car’s blue lights in front of shocked tourists before rejoining his pals.

Scores of people had flocked to the area to enjoy the sunshine over the holiday period.

