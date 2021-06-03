Three charged after £1.2m drugs bust

THREE people have been charged over the seizure of a ‘terrifying’ amount of drugs - worth an estimated £1.2m - after a car was stopped in Antrim.

Properties in Donaghadee, Ards and Bangor were also searched after the vehicle was intercepted at The Junction in Antrim on Friday morning, May 28, and £160,000 cash was also discovered.

A 47-year-old man and two women, aged 48 and 38, were due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Monday by video link.

They were arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and suspected money laundering offences.

Police said that the charges are part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime gang.

Antrim Town Alliance councillor Neil Kelly has commended the PSNI on the seizure.

“I want to commend the PSNI on a successful operation which has resulted in the seizure of £1.2 million worth of drugs as well as £160,00 in cash.” he said.

“Three people have been charged with drug supply and money laundering offences as the police continue to investigate organised crime gangs.

“ I am pleased that these drugs have been removed before they hit our streets and fully support the PSNI in the work they do to combat this criminal activity.

“We all need to play our part in supporting the police to remove those involved in organised crime from our communities.

“Those involved in drug dealing offer nothing but misery by peddling their poison to others and are a blight on our society.

“I would ask anyone who has information that may help bring these people to account to contact the PSNI immediately.”

SDLP rep Roisin Lynch also paid tribute to police officers who have been working to disrupt and dismantle organised crime gangs.

“The scale of the drugs seizure in Antrim over the weekend is absolutely terrifying.” she said.

“These drugs were destined to ruin lives and fund criminals intent on controlling our communities.

“I want to pay tribute to the PSNI officers who have been working hard to disrupt and dismantle organised criminal gangs.

“We all need to work hard to resist the influence of these criminals and protect our community from the harm they deal in.”