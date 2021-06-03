UDR saluted at special ceremony

A UDR Memorial was unveiled in a special service of dedication at Ballyclare War Memorial Park on Thursday.

The service, led by Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim Edward Montgomery and Mayor Jim Montgomery, paid tribute to the Regiment.

Amongst esteemed guests attending the service was Veterans’ Commissioner Danny Kinahan who was instrumental in placing the memorial.

It was as a result of former UUP man’s Motion to the Council in early 2020, whilst serving on Antrim and Newtownabbey Council prior to taking up his new role, that the memorial was installed.

The Mayor said he was proud to salute the UDR for their service.

“It is fitting in the Northern Ireland Centenary year that we pay tribute to this Northern Irish regiment for their years of service and the efforts they made to keep Northern Ireland safe during turbulent times,” he said.

“In particular, this memorial remembers all those who made the supreme sacrifice and lost their lives in and beyond service.”

Veterans’ Commissioner Danny Kinahan agreed that their sacrifice must be remembered.

“It is an honour to be present at the unveiling of this memorial to the Ulster Defence Regiment,” he said.

“Having first proposed that a memorial be established in Ballyclare during my time as a Councillor, it is a privilege to be here in my current role as Northern Ireland’s first Veterans’ Commissioner.

“It is important that this memorial highlights the tremendous contribution that the men and women of the Ulster Defence Regiment made during its 22-year history.”

In 1992, the UDR was amalgamated with the Royal Irish Rangers to form the Royal Irish Regiment.

In 2006, the regiment was retroactively awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.