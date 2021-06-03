Community Pharmacies doing their bit to help

Community pharmacies in Mid-Ulster and Tyrone are now involved with the Covid-19 vaccination programme in order to help the fight against Covid-19.

And they are helping bring the life-saving vaccination drive, like their counterparts throughout many local high streets, urban and rural neighbourhoods.

Hundreds of community pharmacies throughout Northern Ireland are providing vaccine jabs to members of the public, complementing the work of GP practices and vaccination centres.

Over 300 pharmacies have signed up to be part of the scheme to date.



The official launch of the roll-out to community pharmacies was on March 30, although many will have started before then.

This initiative provides a convenient, localised vaccination service, with eligible members of the public receiving their jabs in scheduled vaccination clinics.

More in this week's Courier

OUT NOW AT YOUR LOCAL RETAILER. ALSO AVAILABLE AS AN EPAPER AT OUR DIGITAL NEWS STAND (SEE LINK BELOW)



Click here for Digital ePaper