Dawn-to-dusk charity cycle

MONEYMORE grandfather Danny McStravock and his son in law Sammy Lupari are embarking on a Dawn to Dusk cycle from 4.30 AM to 9 PM on Sunday 27th June 2021 in aid of Kinship Care NI.

Danny is no stranger to charity cycles having completed one every year since he began cycling in 2016. Sammy meanwhile has also taken on a few challenges in the past most notably completing the Donegal Extreme North Marathon challenge that’s 4 full marathons back to back in August 2019 along with a few triathlons. The plan is to cycle a local 20 mile circuit Magherafelt, Moneymore, Desertmartin, Magherafelt and repeat this as often as possible throughout the day.

Anyone who would like to donate and then cycle a lap or two on the day are also welcome to do so. Just send a message to: charitycyle2706@gmail.com or go to https://localgiving.org/dawntoduskcharitycycle



