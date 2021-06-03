Man dies following road traffic collision in Ballycastle

Man dies following road traffic collision in Ballycastle
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

POLICE can confirm a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballycastle.

The collision, which was reported just before 3pm yesterday (Wednesday 2nd June), occurred on the Cushendall Road and involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Cherokee Jeep.

Police attended the scene where, sadly, the male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1217 of 02/06/21.

The Cushendall Road was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130