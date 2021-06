Applications made to Parades Commission

THE following are the applications made to the Parades Commission made for Orange Order and band parades in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council areas:

Friday, June 11

Rathfriland (7.30pm)

Pride of the Hill Flute Band parade.

Wednesday, June 16

Newtownhamilton (8pm)

Newtownhamilton District LOL No. 9 parade.

Friday, June 18

Newtownhamilton (8.10pm)

Newtownhamilton District LOL No. 9 parade.

Keady (8pm)

Drumdery Loyalists Flute Band parade.

Saturday, June 19

(Markethill 2pm)

Mullaghmore Hearts of Steel Temperance Lodge parade.

Portadown (6pm)

Portadown True Blues Flute Band parade

Sunday, June 20

Cranagill (10.35am)

Loughgall District LOL No 3 church parade.

Altnaveigh (church parade)

Altnaveigh LOL 37 (2.45pm)

Bessbrook District LOL No. 11 (3pm).

Friday, June 25

Gilford (7.30pm)

Ballymacanallen True Blues LOL

2013 parade

Killeen (8pm)

Killeen Pride of the Village LOL 1272 band parade

Mountnorris (8pm)

John Hunter Memorial Band parade

Annalong (8pm)

Ballyvea Flute Band parade

Rathfriland (8pm)

Rathfriland District LOL No. 3 parade.

Saturday, June 26

Kilkeel (5.30pm)

Pride of Ballinran Flute Band parade.

Sunday, June 27

Tartaraghan (10am)

Loughgall District LOL No. 3 churtch parade

Ballydougan (6.15pm)

Ballydougan LOL 120 church parade

Portadown (6.15pm)

Portadown District LOL No. 1 church parade

Tynan (7.30pm)

Killylea District LOL No. 7 church parade

Thursday, July 1

Killylea

Tannagh Hill Flute Band (7pm)

Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band (8pm)

Kilkeel (8.30pm)

Rising Sons of the Valley Flute Band

Annalong

Annalong Single Star Flute Band (8.30pm)

Saturday, July 3

Loughgall (3.30pm)

Canary LOL 1287

Sunday, July 4

Portadown (10.15am & 6.30pm)

Portadown District LOL No. 1 church parades

Tartaraghan (10.30am)

Loughgall District LOL No. 3 church parade

Gilford (3.10pm)

Gilford District LOL No. 13 church parade

Loughgall (3.35pm)

Canary LOL 1287 (Loughgall District LOL No. 3) church parade

Caledon (5.30pm)

Killylea District LOL No. 7 church parade

Redrock (5.30pm)

Redrock Purple Star Heroes LOL 788 (Markethill District LOL No. 10) church parade.

Saturday, July 10

Dundrum (9.45pm)

Dundrum Crown Defenders Flute Band parade

Sunday, July 11

Killylea (9.30am)

Killylea District LOL No. 7 church parade

The Birches (10.15am)

Loughgall District LOL No. 3 church parade

Mullabrack (11am)

Mullabrack LOL 1406 church parade

Annaghmore (630pm)

Loughgall District LOL No. 3 church parade

Monday, July 12

Kilkeel (7am)

Kilkeel Young Defenders Flute Band (first on the road in the whole of NI on the Twelfth 2021)

Altnaveigh (7.45am)

LOL 37

Rahthfriland (10am)

Ardaragh Accordion Band

Portadown District LOL No. 1 (applications for a total of 10 parades throughout the day, starting at 10.30am and continuing at intervals until 3pm)

Loujghgall District LOL No. 3 (applications for a total of four parades, starting at 10.30am)