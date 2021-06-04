New signage to improve safety at Cloughfin Road accident blackspot

IT is hoped that new warning signs will make a bridge on the Cloughfin road safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Earlier this year, a large section of the Cloughfin Road Bridge was damaged in a crash - however, new signage has since been erected by DFI following substantial structural repairs.

The Cloughfin Road carries heavy traffic and is used daily by motorists, farmers, and individuals involved in quarrying and farming operations.

Local MLA, Declan McAleer, welcomed the implementation of safety measures at the bridge, which he hopes will make it safer for its numerous daily users.

"DFI has now put in place a serious of warning and chevron signage," he said. "I am delighted that this work has now been carried out, I hope that these measures will make the Cloughfin Road safer for drivers and pedestrians.

"The Cloughfin Road is a very busy local route which also carries a lot of heavy traffic due to engineering, farming and quarrying operations in the area and it is a route that many people use to travel to Belfast each day.

"The 'crooked bridge' on Cloughfin Road is at the bottom of a steep hill and has been the focal point of many collisions over the years. In a recent crash, a large section of the bridge was knocked out leaving a straight drop into the river.

"On foot of local concerns, I contacted DFI Roads who promptly put temporary safety measures in place and worked at pace to repair the bridge parapet.

"I subsequently asked DFI to erect warning and signs on the brow of the hills for approaching vehicles to alert drivers of the dip in the road and the crooked bridge on the corner."

In a statement on recent repairs to the bridge, a DFI spokesperson said: "Damage to a masonry parapet wall above a culvert on the Cloughfin Road, Sixmilecross has been repaired.

"No additional safety measures were considered necessary.”