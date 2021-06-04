Outpatients Department for Children at Daisy Hill

A NEW dedicated outpatient centre for children and young people has opened at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Located in Clanrye House, to the right of the main entrance of the hospital site, the £800,000 development is a welcome boost to paediatric services at Daisy Hill.

The centre will host a wide range of general and specialist clinics, for both acute, community and Allied Health Professional services.

The bright new centre includes; a modern reception with waiting area which can also be used as a conference or training space; eight clinical rooms (one with a hoist); a non clinical consulting room; treatment room; weight/height room; utility and staff rooms; and a changing places toilet/shower for anyone with a disability in the area to avail of.

Paul Morgan, Director of Children and Young People’s Services for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, welcomed the new development:

“All the guidance on acute paediatric services recommends that young people are cared for in a dedicated child friendly environment, separate to adult services.

“The opening of our new outpatients centre at Daisy Hill completes the final phase of our ambitious ‘Changing for Children’ strategy to modernise acute paediatric care across the Southern Trust.

“We are absolutely delighted to now be able to offer children and young people their own purpose designed outpatient area to complement our fabulous inpatients unit on the sixth floor.

“I would like to thank our estates and planning colleagues, the contractors and all of those who worked together to complete this project despite the huge challenges of the pandemic, in what has been such a difficult year. We also pay tribute to all of those other services and staff who relocated from Clanrye House to the new Canal View admin building on site to make way for our new department.

“We have a very compassionate and enthusiastic paediatric workforce, who are proud to now be able to offer their high quality care from the very best facilities across both inpatient and outpatient services.”