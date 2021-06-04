50 mile walk to raise £5000

AFTER turning 50 years old, the new rector of Drumglass Parish, the Rev. Bryan Martin, has asked his parishioners to raise over £5000 as he, and others, walk 50 miles from St. Elizabeth’s Church of Ireland, Moygashel to St. Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry to meet their former rector, the Rt. Rev. Andrew Forster, (now Bishop of Derry & Raphoe).
The parish is currently refurbishing their hall at St. Anne’s in Dungannon, and half of the money raised will be allocated to the parish hall refurbishment project and the other half to bore a well in East Africa with Fields of Life.

