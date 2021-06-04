Trip back in time

Photo of Chronicle Cup finalists from almost 60 years ago features in our popular 'Down Memory Lane' section...

Trip back in time

One of the Chronicle Cup finalists from back in 1963. Do you recognise anyone in this photograph?

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

ONE of the great things about a local newspaper is trawling through old photographs.

The Chronicle is no different.

For example, take a look at this pic from 1963 - almost 60 years ago!

Featured in our ever popular 'Down Memory Lane' section, the photo is just one of a number dating from the early sixties in last week's edition.

Do you know anyone in the old photograph?

Chances are that the men pictured have descendents still living in the north coast area.

If you know any names, do let us know...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130