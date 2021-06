Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 26-year-old Colm Davey from Castlewellan.

Colm was last seen in the Drumaroad area of Castlewellan at approximately 3.20am this morning (Saturday 5 June).

He is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of medium build, and with short ginger-coloured hair.

Police are appealing to Colm, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 314 of 05/06/21.