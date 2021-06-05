Leah 'an inspiration'

Cadet Leah Service has been awarded a Certificate of Recognition in the British Citizen Awards.

The certificate states that “Leah has been recognised for her contribution to society and being an inspiration to other British Citizens”.

Leah certainly lives up to the Army Cadet Force motto “Inspire to Achieve”!

On receiving the certificate Leah said: “I am absolutely over the moon, and could not have achieved this if it weren’t for my involvement with Cullybackey Detachment, Army Cadet Force”

Last summer Leah was one of a small group of cadets to receive a certificate from Mid and East Antrim Mayor Councillor Peter Johnston in recognition of efforts during COVID-19 in assisting the Cullybackey Community Partnership (CCP) by delivering food parcels to the vulnerable during lockdown and Christmas presents to the members of the Everygreens Pensioners Group.

She also took part in Craig’s Parish Church’s Virtual VE Day Celebration by reading the poem “Flanders Fields”, and was involved in the Battalion’s research into local WW2 Heroes.

The BCA told Leah: “It is activities such as yours which makes life in UK communities so much better for many and you should be justifiably proud of your award. We were impressed by the good and activities you undertake”.

As a Gold Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) participant she has completed both Bronze and Silver Awards through the Army Cadet Force (ACF) and both at Detachment and on Zoom meetings provided help and support to other cadets on their DofE journey.

She has also contributed to the joint ACF and Sea Cadet’s Aluminium ring pull collection for prosthetic limbs and has organised litter picks in her home village of Portglenone, all part of the volunteering section of her award and her John Muir Environmental Award.

Leah will also be assisting with Cullybackey Cub Scouts this summer and has been of great assistance to the younger cadets at the Detachment.

Leah who is currently an A level student at Cullybackey College has been a great inspiration to all. Staff and cadets at Cullybackey Detachment and others within C Company, 1st (NI) Battalion will miss her when she turns 18 next month.

However she will not be turning her back on Youth Work, as she is hoping the help out at the local Squirrel’s group in September and is keen to eventually return to the ACF as an Adult Instructor.

If you are aged between 12-17 & would like to join up with Cullybackey Detachment ACF come on down. We are currently meeting every Wednesday at the Maine Business Centre, Main Street, Cullybackey from 7-9pm.