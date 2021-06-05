Well deserved award for Ronny

There can be few local people more deserving of a community award than Ronny McFall.

Even before the pandemic, the Tesco ‘community champion’ was famed for his seemingly tireless charity fund raising drives and support for local groups striving to improve their areas.

But when Covid 19 struck, Ronny went into overdrive with his efforts to boost morale and bring a smile to local faces.

So it was fitting that the outgoing Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Peter Johnston, made a special visit to Tesco’s Ballymena store to present Ronny with the final Covid community certificate in recognition of his service.

Ronny said he was ‘humbled’ by the presentation.

He added: “I also was given a limited edition pin of the council's coat of arms. My Store Manager Sam and Community Line Manager Pauline were there to congratulate me, well chuffed!”

And rightly so, because it is thoroughly deserved.

