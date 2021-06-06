New rector appointed for St Columba's Church

A NEW rector of St Columba's Church in Omagh has been appointed.

Rev Graham Hare has been appointed as to the position of rector of Drumragh with Mountfield and will be instituted on Friday, July 2.

Along with Hannah and their three daughters, the Rev Hare Graham is looking forward to the move.

Currently in Drumglass Parish, Dungannon, Rev Graham said: "We have seen the Lord's hand everywhere in this process, and are looking forward in faith to sharing our lives with the committed people of Drumragh with Mountfield, and working together to see the Kingdom of God grow in the local community."