PAUL WATTERS: Oven roasted Irish salmon on a bed of spaghetti

Here's Paul's recipe for oven roasted Irish salmon on a bed of spaghetti with Irish tender stem broccoli, prawn tails and crispy prosciutto ham.

First of all preheat the oven to 170 degrees.

Ingredients

8Oz of spaghetti

500ml of boiling salted water (add a little oil to prevent sticking)

8 sprigs of rosemary

16 prawn tails (available in all major supermarkets)

4 Salmon filets

4 rashers of prosciutto

Firstly,l get the spaghetti on to cook and allow to boil for 10-12 minutes - don't forget to stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking together.

Heat a large frying pan to a medium to high heat.

Add a little oil, then salmon - skin side down first - and season with salt and pepper. Cook for five minutes, allowing the skin to crisp up.

Turn over salmon and add prawns, broccoli and cook for a further five minutes. After three minutes add rosemary. Place the pan in the oven for a further five minutes.

Meanwhile, the spaghetti will be cooked, so strain well and bring it back to the heat. Add a little more olive oil along with salt and pepper.

Arrange in the middle of the plate.

The salmon and rest of the ingredients will be also cooked at this stage, so arrange the broccoli and prawns around the plate and place salmon on top.

Keeping the pan on the heat, add prosciutto and cook for two mins each side until crisp.

Drizzle a little olive oil on top.