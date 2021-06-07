Big boost for Ballykeel!

Ballykeel 1 Moving Forward Community Group have secured £61,338 of funding from The National Lottery People & Communities Fund which will fund community projects over a period of 4 years.

The projects include, the 'Keelers Breakfast Club, a weekly Knitting and Crocheting Club, a monthly fibromyalgia Support group and 3 seasonal Family Fun Days throughout the year.

This funding is a massive boost for the area and will support a variety of people.

A spokesperson said: “The application process involved completing a project proposal and, from that we were asked to take part in an interview to discuss whether The National Lottery could fund our project.

“We were invited to complete the full application, which was submitted late last year. Then we were asked to attend another follow up interview, lasting 2 hours, which was to answer any queries about the project and the group's capacity to deliver it.

“It was a nervous 4 months waiting for a decision to be made and we were absolutely delighted to hear in April of this year that our 4 year project was going to be funded.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who play the National Lottery and we'd like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund who have made this project possible.”

For more information about Ballykeel 1 Moving Forward Community Group and their community projects please contact Chris Bowyer on 07764850945 or find them on facebook