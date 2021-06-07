Join Lottery Online for Hospice Frontline!

Southern Area Hospice Services are delighted to launch their lottery online at www.southernareahospiceservices.org/lottery-support-us.

Hospice supporters can now register to donate just £1 per week, quickly and easily by visiting the Hospice website and be in with the chance of winning guaranteed weekly prizes of, £300, £200, £100 plus a rollover prize of up to £5,000.

Hospice Nurse, Jenny McLoughlin said ‘Our Hospice Lottery is a fun and easy way to support the work we do for as little as £1 per week, it is fantastic news that Hospice supporters can now visit our website and register to donate & play in just a matter of minutes. The lottery really is a win-win because not only are people supporting the work myself and my colleagues do, when they play it also gives them the chance of winning weekly prizes.’

The Hospice Lottery was created in 1999 and remains one of the Southern Area Hospices key fundraising activities, raising over £150,000 per year but with ever increasing costs the need for new Lottery supporters grows each year.

Bernie Byrne, Fundraising Officer for Southern Area Hospice detailed ‘Our lottery is a reliable source of income for the Hospice, even throughout the Covid-19 pandemic when majority of other Hospice fundraising activities were cancelled or postponed the lottery was able to continue safely each week, continuing to provide a vital form of income when the Hospice needed it most. By extending our lottery online, it is now easier than ever for people to support Southern Area Hospice Services’.

To join Southern Area Hospice lottery, simply visit www.southernareahospiceservices.org/lottery-support-us or call Fundraising on

028 3026 7711 Over 16s only. Be Gamble Aware.