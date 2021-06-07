Next steps for Newry City Centre Regeneration proposals

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council has outlined the next stage of its Newry City Centre Regeneration (NCCR) plans now that the online public consultation survey has drawn to a close.

Speaking on behalf of the Newry City Centre Regeneration (NCCR) Board, Co-Chairpersons, Councillors Roisin Mulgrew and Pete Byrne thanked everyone who took the time to engage.

In a joint statement they said, “We would like to thank everyone who took part in the online survey. We’ve received a lot of feedback and the independent consultation facilitator will work over the coming months to collate feedback and consider the responses received. They will then present their findings through the project and Council governance structures.

“We want to highlight that although the online public survey element of the outline business case consultation has ended, the Council will continue to consult with stakeholders as the various regeneration projects develop.

“We are also continuing our series of NCCR Questions and Answers, and the latest featuring the Albert Basin Park project and the Office Accommodation Fund can be downloaded at: https://www.newrymournedown.org/newry-regeneration”

The next series of Questions and Answers will relate to the Civic and Regional Hub aspect of the project. The Council continues to invite questions for consideration and these can be sent to: info@nmandd.org

The Newry City Centre Regeneration Programme Board Elected Members are:

Cllr Roisin MulgrewSF (Co-Chair)

Cllr Pete ByrneSDLP (Co-Chair)

Cllr Charlie CaseySF

Cllr Gary StokesSDLP

Cllr Gavin MaloneIndependent

Cllr David TaylorUUP

Cllr William WalkerDUP