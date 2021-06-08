Fifty times in a week - Slemish challenge is on!

A Ballymena man has set his sights on a a third ‘ascent of Everest’ - and he’s seeking climbers to join his team!

Thankfully, those intrepid volunteers won’t have to travel to the other side of the globe because Canon Stuart Lloyd’s ‘Everest Expedition’ will actually take place at Slemish.

But it will still be a test for those taking part as it will entail climbing Slemish 50 times.

Canon Stuart Lloyd has accomplished this twice before.

This time, as he admits to getting older, he is going to take a week to reach his goal.

So, between 19th – 26th June he is going to climb Slemish seven times each day with an extra ascent on the last day.

That, he hopes, will bring him to 30,000 feet, just over the height of Everest.

The ‘Everest via Slemish’ project is being undertaken to raise awareness and support for various mission bodies in Nepal.

Canon Lloyd’s niece and husband have been serving in Nepal for over 25 years and he and his wife have visited the country on numerous occasions.

The project is being sponsored by St Patrick’s Church Ballymena where Canon Lloyd was rector for many years.

Presently he is a member of St Patrick’s Church, Broughshane and that church is a sponsor as well.

Not to be out done they are joined by St Patrick’s, Coleraine where Canon Lloyd also assists.

Thus the 3 St Patrick’s are engaging with “his mountain”

Canon Lloyd would welcome any climbers to join him.

Already some have volunteered. He would also welcome donations.

These can be made through the three churches or through Just Giving - St Patrick’s Church Broughshane.

Also, donations can be sent directly to Canon Lloyd at 123, Knockan Road, Broughshane BT43 7JA

The Covid situation in India has been vividly portrayed through the media.

Nepal also has suffered a similar second wave and hospitals and other services have been overwhelmed.

The mission bodies being supported by this project are struggling to meet very difficult challenges. Help offered from this part of the world will be a great encouragement.