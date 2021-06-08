Housing Executive tenants get behind Blackwater River clean-up operation

Covid-19 - Tue 8th June Figures
Pictured from left is Andrew Trotter from Blackwater Community Barge Project, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer for South Area, Michelle Hazlett, Sharon Crooks, Housing Executive Area Manager for Mid Ulster, Amy Hall, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer for Mid Ulster and Kevyn McCarney from Blackwater Community Barge Project.
Housing Executive tenants have been busy volunteering with Blackwater Community Barge Project, in a bid to clear the riverbanks.
Thanks to a recent Community Grant allocation of £1,399, the non-for-profit group has been able to purchase technical equipment to help tidy the area.
Blackwater Community Barge Project aims to give everyone the opportunity to experience being on and working on the Blackwater River.
To date, all of the volunteers have come from Housing Executive homes and this project enables residents to have a boating experience, which they may not have had access to before.
It also brings together people from different ethnic and social backgrounds to achieve a common goal and learning experience.
