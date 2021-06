Ballymena based assemblyman Paul Frewis to be the new economy minister.

He will take over the post from Diane Dodds.

A former Ballymena councillor, Mr. Frew was campaign manager for Edwin Poots in the recent DUP leadership contest.

His fellow North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey is to become the next assembly justice committee chairman.

The former finance and social development minister replaces Paul Givan in the role.