Sudden passing of Rev Fr Tony Corr, PP, VG

GLOWING tributes have been paid to Fr Anthony (Tony) Corr who passed away suddenly on Sunday.

A native of Lurgan, in 2018 he was appointed Vicar General (VG)in the Diocese of Dromore.

He was Parish Priest of Donaghmore and Aghaderg, and had previously served in several parishes in the Dromore Diocese.

On social media, Moyraverty Parishes posted:

“It's with great shock and profound sadness that the untimely and sudden death of Fr Tony Corr has been confirmed this evening. A native son of Moyraverty parish, he was most recently parish priest of Donaghmore and Aghaderg parishes, and vicar general of the Diocese of Dromore.

Only yesterday he posted congratulations to the P4 children whose First Communion he had celebrated earlier. He was an outstandingly pastoral priest, funny, compassionate, efficient, and devoted to Our Lady.

Our deepest sympathies go his sister, brothers, nieces and nephews and many friends, parishioners and brother priests.

Clonduff GAC posted:

The Executive and Members of Clonduff GAA Club are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and untimely death of our former Curate and great supporter Fr Tony Corr Parish Priest of Aghaderg and Donaghmore Parishes. May his gentle soul rest in Peace. Fr Tony was very proud of the County Scór Sinsir Novelty Act title he won with Clonduff in 2000.

To Fr Tony's family and our fellow Gaels of Aghaderg/Ballyvarley and Glenn we extend our sincerest sympathy. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him. Ár dheis Dé go riabh a anam.

New-Bridge Integrated College wrote:

“It was with great sadness that we learned of the sudden death of Fr Tony Corr, a great friend of New-Bridge Integrated College. In his role as Chaplain for our school, Fr Corr brought so much pastoral care and support to our entire college community. We also wish to pay tribute to Fr Corr’s commitment to inter-church work and the warm relationships he enjoyed with his fellow clergy within our local community. We will dearly miss him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Fr Corr’s family at this time. Rest in Peace.”

At the time of going to Press no funeral details available.