RNLI launched to reports of fishing vessel in difficulty

PORTRUSH RNLI was requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard at 4pm on Monday to reports of a fishing vessel in difficulty just at the Old Lifeboat Station at Lansdowne.

The volunteer crew launched the ILB at 4.06pm. Visibility was excellent, with a moderately choppy sea, and a South Easterly wind.

The ILB arrived on scene at 4.10pm and attached a towline to the fishing vessel. The vessel was then towed back from the scene around Ramore Head.

Once in harbour, the ILB came alongside and guided the vessel to the pontoon.

Beni McAllister Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush RNLI said: "This is our fifth launch since Thursday for our volunteer crews and we know that between people working at the coast or visiting for pleasure we are going to have a busy season.

"Our crews have been able to maintain their training regime during lockdown via Zoom and Webinar sessions. However, since lockdown restrictions have lifted, we have been able to resume our regular training on the water and on station training, so we are ready to cope with any situation.

"Again, we would ask anyone who is in difficulty to ring 999 and ask for the Coastguard. The sooner we know there is a problem the sooner we can get to you."