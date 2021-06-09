Ballymena and Cullybackey finally receive 2019 'in bloom' awards

Ballymena (large town) and Cullybackey (large village) have been officially recognised at special Ulster in Bloom award presentations across Northern Ireland that had been delayed due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition celebrates horticultural excellence in cities, towns and villages right across Northern Ireland.

The competition was judged over the summer of 2019 and attracted 142 location entries from local councils, community groups, bus and train stations.

The 2021 competition’s launch will also take place this month, for further details please visit www.translink.co.uk/ulsterinbloom or follow @Translink_NI @NI_LGA #ulsterinbloom

The 2019 Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition category winners were: City – Derry City (Derry City & Strabane DC), Large Town – Ballymena (Mid and East Antrim Borough Council), Town –Antrim (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council), Small Town – Randalstown (Antrim and Newtownabbey BC), Large Village – Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim BC), Village – Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council) and Small Village – Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

The ‘Most Improved’ titles went to Maghaberry (Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council) and Stewartstown (Mid Ulster District Council).

Special Award winners are: Judges Pack Award- Saintfield (Newry, Mourne and Down District Council) – Youth Awards for Donaghmore Horticultural Community and Castlecaulfield Horticultural Society (both Mid Ulster District Council)– Outstanding Floral Presentation, Duke of York (Belfast City Council)– Outstanding Floral Presentation, Ballycastle Garden Centre (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council) and Outstanding Floral Presentation Quinn’s Bar, in Newcastle (Newry, Mourne and Down District Council).

Bernie McKenna from Castlecaulfield Horticultural Society (Mid Ulster District Council) is the winner of the Translink Community Champion Award in recognition of the lasting and positive difference she has made to her local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos.

The Best Floral Station title was won by Whitehead Railway Station (Mid & East Antrim BC).