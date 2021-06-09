Cromkill Road and Tullygarley Road scheme set to begin

A £368,000 resurfacing scheme for the C47 Cromkill/Tullygarley Road and B18 Toome Road, Ballymena will commence on Monday 14 June 2021.

The scheme, extends from a point approximately 200 metres north of Ballee Road West/Cromkill Road roundabout, through the double roundabouts along Tullygarley Road to The Rosses roundabout. It also includes a section of the B18 Toome Road from Cromkill Road double roundabouts north-eastwards for approximately 735 metres. The scheme covers approximately 1.87 kilometres and is expected to be completed by Sunday 15 August 2021.

Minister Mallon: “I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Ballymena area. This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to introduce the following full road closures:

Cromkill Road from Monday 14 June 2021 until Friday 25 June 2021 (Monday to Friday 9.15am to 4.30pm). During these times diversions will be in operation:

For traffic travelling southwards, via Slaght Road and Ballee Road West.

For traffic travelling northwards, via Ballee Road West, Antrim Road, Queen Street, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, Sourhill Road and Tullygarley Road

Toome Road from Monday 28 June 2021 until Friday 9 July 2021 (Monday to Friday 9.15am to 4.30pm). During these times a diversion will be in operation via

Antrim Road, Ballee Road West and Cromkill Road (vice-versa)

Tullygarley Road from Monday 2 August 2021 until Tuesday 10 August 2021 (Monday to Friday 9.15am to 4.30pm). During these times diversions will be in operation:

For traffic travelling southwards, via Sourhill Road, Galgorm Road, Linenhall Street, Bridge Street, Henry Street, Gilmore Street, Queen Street, Antrim Road, Ballee Road West and Cromkill Road.

For traffic travelling northwards, via Cromkill Road, Ballee Road West, Antrim Road, Queen Street, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road and Sourhill Road

Further closures will be required between Saturday 7 August 2021 and Sunday 15 August 2021 to complete resurfacing of the roundabouts.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com