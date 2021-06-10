Animal sanctuary seeks help to buy land for horses

AN animal sanctuary on the outskirts of Antrim is looking for assistance to buy more land.

Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, which frequently takes on horses and donkeys involved in welfare cases as well as dogs and cats, is appealing to the public to help fund their purchase of fields next to their existing site.

JA McClelland is selling the agricultural plot at Ballynoe Road, with offers invited from £85,000.

The listing reads: “A compact block of land laid out in two fields, with excellent road frontage and served by hard surfaced lane ways around the perimeter of the fields.

“The lands are of mixed quality, suitable for grazing with a natural water supply. Conveniently located close to the junction at the Parkgate Road.”

A spokesperson for the sanctuary took to social media at the weekend to say: “We are truly looking at a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Land has just gone up for sale around the corner from the sanctuary. It’s probably a long shot - but we have to ask.

“At the moment the sanctuary has approximately three acres of grazing. For over 50 equines!

“We have over 30,000 followers on Facebook - if each person could give £3 we could afford to buy this, massive to us, 17 acreage plot!

“Perfect for turnout, grazing, exercise, and so close that we can keep an eye.

“It truly is a once in a lifetime for us and when one of our volunteers saw the sign coming in to the sanctuary this morning - well it’s got everyone dreaming!”

So far, over £10,000 has been raised of the £100,000 target.

The spokesperson added: “We are being blown away by the support for this.

“It was a half-joke, half-dream.

“This truly could be life-changing for the sanctuary.

