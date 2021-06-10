Antrim Technology Park on sale for £6.95m

INVEST NI has put Antrim Tecnology Park on the market for almost £7m.

Agent Lisney said that the 76 acre site (pictured below) currently generates a total rental income of £867,000 per annum.

The park, valued at £6.95m, totals 153,912 square feet of accommodation, of which 22,669 has previously been sold off via long leasehold titles.

