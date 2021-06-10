Duneane take steps to help Barnardos - two million of them!

DUNEANE Primary School always enjoys fundraising to support a variety of charities and this year not even COVID can stop them!

Through their Two Million Steps event in June, the school will be supporting Barnardos.

As a school they decided that they wanted to give something back to a charity that has been involved with those affected by COVID and so Barnardos was chosen by their School Council.

While Barnardos offers a wide range of support for children and young people it has also put in place extra support for those whose mental health has been detrimentally affected by the widespread implications of COVID.

School Principal, Mrs Gail Cuthbertson said they were prepared to put their best foot forward for an excellent cause.

“As a school community we always believe in supporting others and encouraging our pupils to be aware of the needs of others and of how they can help,” she said.

“The mental health and well-being of our children as always been important in Duneane, but we are aware of the negative impact COVID has had on the mental health of all children.”

Both staff and pupils have pledged to walk two million steps in June and would ask for local support either by sponsoring an individual pupil or staff member or by donating via their JustGiving page.

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/duneane-ps

You can follow their progress via their school website (www.duneaneps.co.uk) or on any of their social media platforms.