Father and son tackle Causeway for charity

AN Antrim milkman and his son are taking on the Causeway Coast in aid of a cancer charity later this month.

Well known local character Laurence Doherty and son Stiofan will be taking on the 13-mile Giant’s Causeway Mighty Hike 2021 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and in memory of his parents Peggy and Larry.

Stiofan explained: “We are walking the causeway coast half marathon for Macmillan.

“We are doing so in memory of my grandparents Peggy and Larry.

“My grandparents will always mean the world to me.

“They were the best people.

“They made my childhood awesome, they helped me, they made me laugh, they taught me lessons, they made life a happier place.

“Also a lot of shortbread!

“I miss them terribly.

“So, in their memory we’re going to raise a few quid for Macmillan who were superb in helping my grandparents stay comfortable in their last days.

“The staff were unbelievable to my family and we can never repay them for what they did.

“So if you can please donate to our cause, it’s much appreciated.”

The event takes place on Saturday June 26.

To donate, log on to Stiofan’s page at https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/

peggy-and-larrys-lot or Larry’s at https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/laurence-

doherty