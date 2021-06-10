MP congratulates locals honoured by the Queen

SOUTH Antrim MP Paul Girvan has congratulated two local groups on being awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Friends of Antrim Castle Gardens and A Safe Space to be Me, have been recognised for their role in community life in South Antrim.

“I am absolutely delighted that once again, community organisations in South Antrim have been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen for their service and dedication to our local community.

“The awarding of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is hugely prestigious and highly competitive, as it seeks to recognise community organisations that make a real difference in their local area.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to both Friends of Antrim Castle Gardens and A Safe Space to be Me, on their award.

“This is a culmination of many years of dedication to the South Antrim community and those involved can be rightly proud of this award.

“South Antrim has a proud tradition of community activism and people working together to improve the lives of this wonderful place that we all call home.

“I thank volunteers right across South Antrim for all they do each and every day to make South Antrim such a great place to live, work and invest in.”