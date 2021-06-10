New Mayor and Deputy are appointed

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough has a new First Citizen.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council held its Annual Meeting last week at the Theatre at the Mill.

At the meeting members elected Councillor Billy Webb MBE JP of the Alliance Party as Mayor and Councillor Stephen Ross of the Democratic Unionist Party as Deputy Mayor for the incoming year.

As the First Citizen of the Borough, Councillor Webb represents the Macedon District Electoral Area and will serve as Mayor until June 2022.

He will be joined by Councillor Ross who represents the Threemilewater District Electoral Area.

The pair succeed outgoing Mayor Jim Montgomery, Antrim Town UUP rep and Noreen McClelland, SDLP Councillor for Glengormley.

The new Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb paid warm tribute to his predecessors.

“I am honoured to be elected as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and I look forward to serving the Borough over the next year,” he said.

“I would like to pay tribute to my colleagues Councillors Montgomery and McClelland for their contribution during what has been a very challenging year.”

Outgoing Mayor Councillor Mongtomery said he had enjoyed his spell at the top table.

“As I finish my term as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough I thank all those I have met and contacted in the community who do great things for others.

“There is a great sense of community throughout the Borough which I hope continues for many more years.

“Thanks to all who contributed and helped raise £24,000 for my charities Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Guide Dogs Northern Ireland. It has been a pleasure working with the Deputy Mayor Noreen McClelland, all the staff of the council and all the community groups.

“I have lots of happy memories that I cherish.

“Finally thanks to my UUP colleagues and my family and friends for their support during my term.”

The AGM also confirmed the new Chair and Vice-Chair of the following Committees who will serve until June 2022:

Audit Committee: chair, Councillor Andrew McAuley; vice-chair, Councillor Alison Bennington.

Community Planning and Regeneration: chair, Councillor Roisin Lynch; vice-chair, Councillor Michael Stewart.

Operations Committee: chair, councillor Anne-Marie Logue; vice-chair, Alderman Mandy Girvan.

Planning Committee: chair, Councillor Sam Flanagan; vice-chair, Alderman Dr Fraser Agnew MBE.

Policy and Governance Committee: chair, Alderman Paul Michael; vice-chair, Councillor Taylor McGrann.

A full list of councillors and their contact details can be found on the council’s website.