Outgoing Mayor presents £24k to charity

OUTGOING Mayor Jim Montgomery was delighted to present cheques totalling £24,000 to his nominated charities for the year - Air Ambulance NI and Guide Dogs NI.

Raising funds for these worthy causes, he said, was ‘one of the most rewarding things’ about his term of office.

“It was with great pleasure that I was able to hand over cheques of £12,000 each to my two charities,” he said.

“These charities play a vital role in our community and it was humbling during the year to learn more about the amazing work they do and the lives they change.

“Raising funds has been particularly difficult in the current climate and I want to thank all those who supported my fundraising activities during the year.

“I want to pay special thanks to Wilsons Auctions who supported my charity auction, enabling me to raise almost £13,000.

“Thank you to everyone who dug so deep and gave so generously.

“These charities are very close to my heart and I know every penny raised will be hugely appreciated by those individuals and families who rely on these charities.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI thanked the Antrim Town rep for his tireless fundraising.

“We are so grateful to Councillor Jim Montgomery, for choosing to support Air Ambulance NI.

“Our charity needs to raise £2 million each year in order to sustain the life-saving service which provides critical pre-hospital care to people in Northern Ireland, and is called upon on average twice per day.

“The fundraising total of £12,000 will fund our service for two days, potentially saving lives.

“We deeply appreciate the effort the former Mayor has put into raising these vital funds and helping to spread awareness of our charity. We would like to pass on our sincere thanks to Wilson’s Auctions, the local community and everyone who supported the fundraising activities, making this incredible donation possible.”

This was echoed by Gary Wilson, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager from Guide Dogs NI.

“We are so grateful for the innovative fundraising events organised by the Councillor Montgomery in what has been a challenging year for charities.

“We are also thankful for the generosity of the people of Antrim and Newtownabbey and are excited to welcome the two pups named by the Mayor, Cally and Parker, who will soon begin their journey to become future life-changers”