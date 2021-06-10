111 crimes inside Mid-Ulster Police stations

A TOTAL of 111 crimes have taken place inside Police stations across Mid-Ulster in the last five years — raising concerns over the dangers officers face on a daily basis.

In Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon policing district, the figure was 268.

Across Northern Ireland, almost 2,000 crimes have taken place inside police stations in the last five years.

On average, one offence was recorded inside a PSNI station every day between March 2016, and March this year.



