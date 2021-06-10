Arrests after High Street disturbance

POLICE attended a report of a disturbance at commercial premises at High Street, Omagh, at approximately 5.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 9).

Sergeant Morton said: “One man was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

“Some damage was caused to the inside of the premises.

“A 34-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of offences including common assault.

“Both were released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1629 of 09/06/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org