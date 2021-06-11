Notification for post-primary admission applications go live

ON Saturday (12 June 2021), parents/guardians will be able to view the outcome of their child’s post-primary school application(s) online from 9am.

Originally scheduled for Saturday 19 June, the process was brought forward by a week to allow schools and parents more time to confirm placements before the end of the school term.

This is the first year that post-primary applications have been processed via an online portal. A total of 23,535 children are due to transfer to post-primary next September, with over 98% of children currently placed in a school of their choice and almost 85% securing a place at their first preference school.

Commenting on this year’s process, Frances Meehan, Assistant Director for the Education Authority (EA) said;

“Moving applications online was the next step in our digital-first approach. It was especially important this year, given the covid-19 pandemic that we provided a simple solution that worked well for parents and we are delighted with the positive feedback we have received.

“Almost 85 per cent of applicants were placed in their first preference school with almost 99 per cent of all children placed in one of their school preferences.”

“We appreciate that this can be a stressful time for the parents and children who are not yet placed in a school and we will work closely with them to provide support and assistance to secure a suitable placement.

“Parents with questions or concerns can contact our dedicated helpdesk, which is open on Saturday 12 June from 9am to 5pm and will reopen again on Monday. Our website also contains helpful guidance and information surrounding the notification process and the next steps. The helpdesk can be contacted on 028 9598 5595.”

Work is also underway to secure placements for children with a statement of special educational needs, which is a separate process to that outlined above.

The majority of parents will have already received their child’s amended statement naming their placement for September.

Where places have not been confirmed by 14 June 2021, our Special Educational Needs (SEN) Team will contact parents directly to update them on their individual consultation process.

Parents with any concerns are encouraged to contact their Link Officer or the SEN Helpline on 028 9598 5960. The help desk will reopen at 9am on Monday 14 June.