Council calls for Irish unity consultation but doesn’t know the cost

MID-ULSTER District Council is to consult local businesses and ratepayers on the prospect of Irish unity after elected representatives backed a Sinn Fein motion, despite strong opposition from the unionists in the chamber.
The motion was brought forward to the Nationalist-controlled Council by Cookstown Sinn Fein Cllr John McNamee.
However, when questioned as to how much the consultation would cost, the Council was unable to provide a figure!
