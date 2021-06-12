Work to start on new £30 million Holy Trinity College, Cookstown

After many years of planning and design work, Holy Trinity College are delighted to announce, that Felix O’ Hare and Co Ltd Newry, have been named as the successful Develop and Construct Contractor for the construction of the new College Build.

Technical design followed by construction of the 15,865m2 school is scheduled to start as soon as possible with the circa £30million investment bringing many educational benefits to pupils, staff, parents/guardians and the wider Cookstown community.

Mrs Russell, College Principal stated:“The new school, upon completion, will provide pupils with ‘state of the art’ facilities and resources.”



