GAA President's First Visit to Armagh

Justin McNulty MLA said it was a great honour to meet Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy when he visited St. Malachy’s Primary School Armagh.

“Since taking up office as Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael this was our GAA President’s first visit to a school, his first visit to the North, and, most importantly, his first visit to County Armagh. It was a truly historic and joyous occasion and I felt privileged to be there.

“The GAA President is a Cork man and has been based in New York for many years and is associated with the Sligo club in the Big Apple. There is also a strong GAA connection in St. Malachy’s with 2 passionate advocates - Principal Paul Duggan who’s on GAA Central Council and former Armagh Goalkeeper and Pearse Og’s County Championship winning captain Ciaran McKinney.

“The warmth of the welcome for the GAA President was a joy to behold. The singing, the dancing, the GAA quiz, the sports games all helped make it a wonderful occasion. The children were all in awe of the President and I know Larry was taken aback by the school’s wonderful welcome.

“I was truly honoured to be at St. Malachy’s Primary School in Armagh for the visit of our GAA President and I felt it important to mark the occasion by presenting the Uachtarán with a small token - a book with huge County Armagh relevance called CÚCHULAINN: ULSTER’S GREATEST HERO by Réamonn Ó Ciaráin and beautiful illustrated by Armagh Artist Dara Vallely.”